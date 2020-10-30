In last trading session, Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) saw 1,739,351 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.13 trading at $0.37 or 13.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.99 Million. That closing price of ORN’s stock is at a discount of -91.37% from its 52-week high price of $5.99 and is indicating a premium of 51.12% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 166.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 197.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.41%, in the last five days ORN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 29 when the stock touched $3.25-3 price level, adding 3.69% to its value on the day. Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.03% in past 5-day. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) showed a performance of 16.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 144.32 Million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 101.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +136.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 43.77% for stock’s current value.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +38.5% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is -0.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 600% in the current quarter and calculating -12.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $178.97 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $171.59 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $199.79 Million and $157.97 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -10.4% while estimating it to be 8.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10%

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 117 institutions for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ORN for having 2.46 Million shares of worth $7.73 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.36 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.4 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Endeavor Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 849151 shares of worth $2.45 Million or 2.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 792.97 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.49 Million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.