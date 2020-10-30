In last trading session, Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) saw 998,775 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.26 trading at -$0.27 or -2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $331.46 Million. That closing price of NFIN’s stock is at a discount of -25.83% from its 52-week high price of $12.91 and is indicating a premium of 15.2% from its 52-week low price of $8.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 543.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 673.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NFIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.56%, in the last five days NFIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $11.49- price level, adding 10.7% to its value on the day. Netfin Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 3.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.63% in past 5-day. Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) showed a performance of -0.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 99.91 Million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +75.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 75.44% for stock’s current value.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NFIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Netfin Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at NFIN for having 1.25 Million shares of worth $13.44 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., which was holding about 1.04 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.2 Million.

On the other hand, Jacob Internet Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 117500 shares of worth $1.24 Million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 85.11 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $914.89 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.