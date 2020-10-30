In recent trading session, NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw 1,448,449 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.18 trading at $0.14 or 4.61% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $19.52 Billion. That current trading price of NWG’s stock is at a discount of -88.68% from its 52-week high price of $6 and is indicating a premium of 26.42% from its 52-week low price of $2.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 808.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NatWest Group plc (NWG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.61%, in the last five days NWG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 30 when the stock touched $3.20-0 price level, adding 0.94% to its value on the day. NatWest Group plc’s shares saw a change of -50.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.31% in past 5-day. NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) showed a performance of 17.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2Million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.58 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.04. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +58.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.87% for stock’s current value.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 160.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 4.61 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.06 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1345091 shares of worth $3.71 Million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.9 Million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.