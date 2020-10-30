In last trading session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw 1,510,200 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.16 trading at $2.5 or 9.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.31 Billion. That closing price of NNOX’s stock is at a discount of -128.64% from its 52-week high price of $66.67 and is indicating a premium of 30.56% from its 52-week low price of $20.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 720.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.23 in the current quarter.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 131.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +140.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 122.91% for stock’s current value.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 318582 shares of worth $8.78 Million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.73 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $653.97 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.