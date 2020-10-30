In last trading session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw 32,491,004 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.08 trading at $0 or -4.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.56 Million. That closing price of NAKD’s stock is at a discount of -5900% from its 52-week high price of $4.8 and is indicating a premium of 17.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.0661. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 56.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.11%, in the last five days NAKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the stock touched $0.104 price level, adding 23.75% to its value on the day. Naked Brand Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -94.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.88% in past 5-day. Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) showed a performance of -33.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 Million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 58% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Naked Brand Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at NAKD for having 202.58 Thousand shares of worth $132.2 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 175.96 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $114.83 Thousand.