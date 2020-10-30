In recent trading session, Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw 21,566,910 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.81 trading at $1.35 or 54.86% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $8.7 Million. That current trading price of MARPS’s stock is at a discount of -128.35% from its 52-week high price of $8.7 and is indicating a premium of 73.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 111.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 211.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 54.86%, in the last five days MARPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 30 when the stock touched $5.85-2 price level, adding 29.91% to its value on the day. Marine Petroleum Trust’s shares saw a change of 118.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 43.86% in past 5-day. Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) showed a performance of 120.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.82 Million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

MARPS Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 11.36%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.26 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 11.29%.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for Marine Petroleum Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at MARPS for having 27.23 Thousand shares of worth $51.18 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 10.96 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.61 Thousand.