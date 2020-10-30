In last trading session, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) saw 11,043,846 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at -$0.07 or -2.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.29 Million. That closing price of MARA’s stock is at a discount of -130.26% from its 52-week high price of $5.25 and is indicating a premium of 84.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.98%, in the last five days MARA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $2.94-2 price level, adding 22.45% to its value on the day. Marathon Patent Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 158.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24% in past 5-day. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) showed a performance of 12.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.09 Million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2707.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2707.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2707.02% for stock’s current value.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 78.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at MARA for having 192.63 Thousand shares of worth $175.3 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barclays PLC, which was holding about 161.9 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $147.33 Thousand.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 247803 shares of worth $485.69 Thousand or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 57.65 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $52.46 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.