In last trading session, Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) saw 1,099,358 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $46.9 trading at -$2.23 or -4.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.65 Billion. That closing price of LMND’s stock is at a discount of -105.78% from its 52-week high price of $96.51 and is indicating a premium of 5.95% from its 52-week low price of $44.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 878.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.63 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.89 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Flagship Harbor Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 4.89 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $243.13 Thousand.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Wells Fargo Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 421849 shares of worth $24.76 Million or 0.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 152.65 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.88 Million in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.