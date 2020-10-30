In last trading session, Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) saw 1,410,016 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.16 trading at $0.3 or 6.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $250.37 Million. That closing price of JE’s stock is at a discount of -1716.28% from its 52-week high price of $93.72 and is indicating a premium of 17.25% from its 52-week low price of $4.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.17%, in the last five days JE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $5.74-1 price level, adding 10.1% to its value on the day. Just Energy Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -90.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.67% in past 5-day. Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) showed a performance of -10.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 320.44 Million shares which calculate 131.33 days to cover the short interests.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Just Energy Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -64.1% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 162.5% in the current quarter and calculating -86.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -1.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $873.77 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $701.54 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $745.61 Million and $667.23 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.2% while estimating it to be 5.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is TD Asset Management, Inc, which was holding about 4.27 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.44 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Schwab Capital Trust-Schwab Fundamental Int’l Small Co Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 274993 shares of worth $3.24 Million or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 214.91 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.53 Million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.