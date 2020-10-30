In last trading session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw 13,990,707 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.27 trading at -$0.39 or -2.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.35 Billion. That closing price of JMIA’s stock is at a discount of -38.39% from its 52-week high price of $23.9 and is indicating a premium of 87.55% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.21%, in the last five days JMIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $19.60- price level, adding 11.89% to its value on the day. Jumia Technologies AG’s shares saw a change of 156.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.73% in past 5-day. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) showed a performance of 111.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.62 Million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.27 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.02 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $45.57 Million and $44.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.4% while estimating it to be 4.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%