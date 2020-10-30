In last trading session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw 3,402,155 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.49 trading at $0.03 or 7.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.96 Million. That closing price of ITRM’s stock is at a discount of -1367.35% from its 52-week high price of $7.19 and is indicating a premium of 7.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.452. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.05%, in the last five days ITRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $0.5627 price level, adding 13.13% to its value on the day. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares saw a change of -89.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -48.55% in past 5-day. Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) showed a performance of -23.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 830.09 Million shares which calculate 163.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 257.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +308.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 206.12% for stock’s current value.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for Iterum Therapeutics plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Canaan Partners X LLC is the top institutional holder at ITRM for having 1.73 Million shares of worth $1.82 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, which was holding about 1.54 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.83 Million.