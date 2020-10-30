In last trading session, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw 3,242,478 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $120.5 trading at -$7.02 or -5.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.13 Billion. That closing price of EXAS’s stock is at a discount of -17.76% from its 52-week high price of $141.9 and is indicating a premium of 70.75% from its 52-week low price of $35.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.39 in the current quarter.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.5%, in the last five days EXAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the stock touched $141.9 price level, adding 15.08% to its value on the day. Exact Sciences Corporation’s shares saw a change of 30.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.53% in past 5-day. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) showed a performance of 18.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.83 Million shares which calculate 6.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $150.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $140 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $161. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +33.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.18% for stock’s current value.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Exact Sciences Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +59.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.27% while that of industry is 13.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -172.2% in the current quarter and calculating 56.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $418.59 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $440.34 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $295.57 Million and $347.82 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.6% while estimating it to be 26.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 677 institutions for Exact Sciences Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at EXAS for having 21.45 Million shares of worth $1.86 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.76 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.2 Billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6815155 shares of worth $592.51 Million or 4.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.77 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $486.47 Million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.