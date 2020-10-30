In recent trading session, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw 3,026,124 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $191.94 trading at -$18.78 or -8.91% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $48.2 Billion. That current trading price of TEAM’s stock is at a discount of -12.69% from its 52-week high price of $216.29 and is indicating a premium of 42.69% from its 52-week low price of $110.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.91%, in the last five days TEAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the stock touched $213.3 price level, adding 10.03% to its value on the day. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s shares saw a change of 59.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.96% in past 5-day. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) showed a performance of 5.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.2 Million shares which calculate 4.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $220.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $185 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $243. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +26.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.62% for stock’s current value.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atlassian Corporation Plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +36.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0% while that of industry is 3.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -3.6% in the current quarter and calculating -10.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $440.41 Million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $479.68 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $351.8 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.15% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 46.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.35%

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 570 institutions for Atlassian Corporation Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at TEAM for having 15.79 Million shares of worth $2.85 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 7.1 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.28 Billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3775394 shares of worth $680.59 Million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $500.71 Million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.