For Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 43 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 34 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $11.21 in the current quarter.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.69%, in the last five days GOOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 30 when the stock touched $1687 price level, adding 3.37% to its value on the day. Alphabet Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.66% in past 5-day. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) showed a performance of 10.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.38 Million shares which calculate 1.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1874.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1237 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2250. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +38.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.88% for stock’s current value.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alphabet Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +18.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.4% while that of industry is 11.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.8% in the current quarter and calculating -11.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

29 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.88 Billion for the same. And 29 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.79 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $40.5 Billion and $46.08 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.9% while estimating it to be 10.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.81%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3304 institutions for Alphabet Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GOOG for having 22.64 Million shares of worth $32Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.34 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.75 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8166693 shares of worth $11.54 Billion or 2.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.1 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.62 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.