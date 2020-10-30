In last trading session, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw 1,082,355 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -4.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at -$0.02 or -2.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $97.22 Million. That closing price of NMTR’s stock is at a discount of -79.41% from its 52-week high price of $1.22 and is indicating a premium of 45.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 536.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +635.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 341.18% for stock’s current value.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29 institutions for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at NMTR for having 25.72 Million shares of worth $14.73 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 18.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Granite Point Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 1.09 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $622.76 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 514938 shares of worth $295.01 Thousand or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 200.25 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $114.72 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.