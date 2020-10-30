In last trading session, Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) saw 1,750,166 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at -$0.03 or -2.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $182.1 Million. That closing price of HTBX’s stock is at a discount of -270.69% from its 52-week high price of $4.3 and is indicating a premium of 82.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.52%, in the last five days HTBX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the stock touched $1.23 price level, adding 5.69% to its value on the day. Heat Biologics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 144.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.69% in past 5-day. Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) showed a performance of -5.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.17 Million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Heat Biologics, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +110.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is 15.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.3% in the current quarter and calculating 60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -22.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $540Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $540Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $6Million and $2Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8900% while estimating it to be -73% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19 institutions for Heat Biologics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at HTBX for having 3.03 Million shares of worth $2.56 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Magnus Financial Group LLC, which was holding about 2.25 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.89 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1278687 shares of worth $1.08 Million or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 806.38 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $679.53 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.