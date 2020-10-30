In last trading session, Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw 13,981,660 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.2. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at -$0.04 or -3.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $254.08 Million. That closing price of GNUS’s stock is at a discount of -911.21% from its 52-week high price of $11.73 and is indicating a premium of 95.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.052. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.33%, in the last five days GNUS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 26.58% to its value on the day. Genius Brands International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 325.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.31% in past 5-day. Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) showed a performance of -10.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.42 Million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 287.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +287.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 287.93% for stock’s current value.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for Genius Brands International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at GNUS for having 17.86 Million shares of worth $40.18 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 5.95 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.39 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 635209 shares of worth $1.43 Million or 0.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 221.08 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $236.55 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.1% of company’s stock.