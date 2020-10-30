In recent trading session, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw 3,061,544 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.52 trading at -$0.31 or -1.81% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $36.41 Billion. That current trading price of EPD’s stock is at a discount of -76.88% from its 52-week high price of $29.22 and is indicating a premium of 37.83% from its 52-week low price of $10.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.81%, in the last five days EPD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $17.55- price level, adding 5.19% to its value on the day. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares saw a change of -40.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.62% in past 5-day. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) showed a performance of 5.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.14 Million shares which calculate 4.63 days to cover the short interests.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.27 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.16 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $8.01 Billion and $7.48 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.2% while estimating it to be -4.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.75%

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 28 and February 01, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 10.58%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.78 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.66%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1189 institutions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at EPD for having 76.91 Million shares of worth $1.4 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., which was holding about 44.15 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $802.28 Million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 21094327 shares of worth $370.42 Million or 0.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.53 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $202.85 Million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.