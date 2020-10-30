In last trading session, DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) saw 1,798,768 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.7 trading at -$0.02 or -1.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.51 Million. That closing price of DPW’s stock is at a discount of -285.29% from its 52-week high price of $6.55 and is indicating a premium of 68.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.16%, in the last five days DPW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the stock touched $2.01 price level, adding 15.42% to its value on the day. DPW Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 42.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.71% in past 5-day. DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) showed a performance of -15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 Million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for DPW Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DPW for having 53.96 Thousand shares of worth $132.2 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 25.94 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63.54 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 53961 shares of worth $132.2 Thousand or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.82 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $32.6 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.