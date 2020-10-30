In last trading session, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) saw 1,660,106 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.8 trading at -$0.28 or -1.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.28 Billion. That closing price of CRSR’s stock is at a discount of -7.26% from its 52-week high price of $26.6 and is indicating a premium of 43.19% from its 52-week low price of $14.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.26 in the current quarter.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +33.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.26% for stock’s current value.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400.11 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $374.44 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%