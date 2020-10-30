In last trading session, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw 1,174,128 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at $0.03 or 6.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.34 Million. That closing price of CSCW’s stock is at a discount of -41.07% from its 52-week high price of $0.79 and is indicating a premium of 35.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 484.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.44%, in the last five days CSCW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $0.6488 price level, adding 13.67% to its value on the day. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -61.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.04% in past 5-day. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) showed a performance of 16.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 Million shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $120 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21328.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $120 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $120. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +21328.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21328.57% for stock’s current value.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 38.51 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.69 Thousand.