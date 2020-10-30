In recent trading session, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw 1,479,303 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.9. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.8 trading at $0.12 or 4.29% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $36.19 Million. That current trading price of CBLI’s stock is at a discount of -93.93% from its 52-week high price of $5.43 and is indicating a premium of 82.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.29%, in the last five days CBLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 30 when the stock touched $3.21-1 price level, adding 12.46% to its value on the day. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 366.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.08% in past 5-day. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) showed a performance of 42.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 178.05 Million shares which calculate 69.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1328.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1328.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1328.57% for stock’s current value.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19 institutions for Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CBLI for having 273.25 Thousand shares of worth $702.26 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 52.59 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $135.16 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 51060 shares of worth $131.22 Thousand or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.81 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.25 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.