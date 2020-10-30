In last trading session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) saw 1,088,451 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $421.7 Million. That closing price of CCO’s stock is at a discount of -240.66% from its 52-week high price of $3.1 and is indicating a premium of 60.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days CCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 13.33% to its value on the day. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.78% in past 5-day. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) showed a performance of -6.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.32 Million shares which calculate 7.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +119.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9.89% for stock’s current value.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +2.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.14% while that of industry is -20.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.8% in the current quarter and calculating -283.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -32.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $415.67 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $546.05 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $658.44 Million and $745.23 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -36.9% while estimating it to be -26.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.88% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.49% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 223 institutions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the top institutional holder at CCO for having 105.01 Million shares of worth $109.21 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 22.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ares Management LLC, which was holding about 31.68 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.94 Million.

On the other hand, PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 50679773 shares of worth $52.71 Million or 10.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.62 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.33 Million in the company or a holder of 3.77% of company’s stock.