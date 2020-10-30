In recent trading session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw 1,282,174 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.36 trading at -$1.85 or -5.57% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.46 Billion. That current trading price of GOOS’s stock is at a discount of -43.78% from its 52-week high price of $45.09 and is indicating a premium of 58.74% from its 52-week low price of $12.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 872.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.57%, in the last five days GOOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $35.13- price level, adding 10.19% to its value on the day. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.15% in past 5-day. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) showed a performance of -1.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.37 Million shares which calculate 7.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +37.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -49.65% for stock’s current value.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.3 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.2 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.57%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 111.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 258 institutions for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at GOOS for having 10.72 Million shares of worth $248.44 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 18.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.43 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $102.69 Million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3661007 shares of worth $84.83 Million or 6.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.66 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $84.82 Million in the company or a holder of 6.19% of company’s stock.