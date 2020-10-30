In last trading session, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) saw 1,375,536 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.41 trading at $0.05 or 1.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $583.58 Million. That closing price of KDMN’s stock is at a discount of -61.29% from its 52-week high price of $5.5 and is indicating a premium of 32.55% from its 52-week low price of $2.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.64%, in the last five days KDMN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $3.58-4 price level, adding 4.75% to its value on the day. Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.57% in past 5-day. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) showed a performance of -8.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.16 Million shares which calculate 13.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 275.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +633.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 134.6% for stock’s current value.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -14.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.76% while that of industry is 13.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 65.3% in the current quarter and calculating -88.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 61.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $480Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $530Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $260Million and $4.4 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 84.6% while estimating it to be -88% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 144 institutions for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at KDMN for having 15.71 Million shares of worth $80.44 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, which was holding about 15.71 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.44 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5437623 shares of worth $21.32 Million or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.42 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $22.62 Million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.