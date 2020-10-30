In last trading session, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) saw 3,169,665 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at -$0.04 or -2.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.52 Million. That closing price of CATB’s stock is at a discount of -517.99% from its 52-week high price of $8.59 and is indicating a premium of 2.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 739.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.8%, in the last five days CATB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $6.015 price level, adding 76.89% to its value on the day. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -76.44% in past 5-day. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) showed a performance of -77.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 786.78 Million shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1302.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1626.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 979.14% for stock’s current value.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40 institutions for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CATB for having 3.05 Million shares of worth $19.6 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.11 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.13 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1781000 shares of worth $10.29 Million or 9.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.05 Million in the company or a holder of 6.39% of company’s stock.