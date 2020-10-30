In last trading session, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw 2,477,160 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.81 trading at $7.27 or 9.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.2 Billion. That closing price of BNTX’s stock is at a discount of -23.81% from its 52-week high price of $105 and is indicating a premium of 80.99% from its 52-week low price of $16.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioNTech SE (BNTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.42 in the current quarter.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.38%, in the last five days BNTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $89.99- price level, adding 5.76% to its value on the day. BioNTech SE’s shares saw a change of 150.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.79% in past 5-day. BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) showed a performance of 26.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.5 Million shares which calculate 2.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $78.71 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -7.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $119. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -75.24% for stock’s current value.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioNTech SE is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +88.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.68% while that of industry is 13.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -200% in the current quarter and calculating 341.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 321.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.12 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $396.07 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $31.93 Million and $31.14 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 97.7% while estimating it to be 1171.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -300.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36 institutions for BioNTech SE that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BNTX for having 10.21 Million shares of worth $681.47 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 77.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.07 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 23.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $204.84 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1908799 shares of worth $116.91 Million or 14.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $136.14 Million in the company or a holder of 12.56% of company’s stock.