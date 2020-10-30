In recent trading session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw 153,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.88 trading at $1.4 or 94.91% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $54.16 Million. That current trading price of BLRX’s stock is at a discount of -7.64% from its 52-week high price of $3.1 and is indicating a premium of 63.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 105.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 234.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 94.91%, in the last five days BLRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 30 when the stock touched $3.1 price level, adding 5.16% to its value on the day. BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 30.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 89.68% in past 5-day. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) showed a performance of 79.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.5 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 293.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +525% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 73.61% for stock’s current value.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19 institutions for BioLineRx Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at BLRX for having 1.69 Million shares of worth $2.88 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 565.11 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $966.34 Thousand.