In recent trading session, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) saw 5,114,427 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.98 trading at -$0.19 or -0.73% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $46.52 Billion. That current trading price of GOLD’s stock is at a discount of -20.17% from its 52-week high price of $31.22 and is indicating a premium of 51.31% from its 52-week low price of $12.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.73%, in the last five days GOLD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $27.18- price level, adding 4.71% to its value on the day. Barrick Gold Corporation’s shares saw a change of 39.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.39% in past 5-day. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) showed a performance of -7.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.74 Million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +80.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 15.47% for stock’s current value.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Barrick Gold Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -2.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100% while that of industry is 19.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 113.3% in the current quarter and calculating 100% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.34 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.46 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $2.68 Billion and $2.88 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.7% while estimating it to be 19.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 270.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.69%

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.22%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.91%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 997 institutions for Barrick Gold Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GOLD for having 90.91 Million shares of worth $2.45 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 87.45 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.36 Billion.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 70435239 shares of worth $1.98 Billion or 3.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29.89 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $864.08 Million in the company or a holder of 1.68% of company’s stock.