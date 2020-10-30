In recent trading session, Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) saw 2,029,128 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.95 trading at $1.09 or 3.65% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $468.58 Million. That current trading price of ARCH’s stock is at a discount of -163.68% from its 52-week high price of $81.61 and is indicating a premium of 29.56% from its 52-week low price of $21.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 731.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 371.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.65%, in the last five days ARCH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the stock touched $37.49- price level, adding 17.95% to its value on the day. Arch Resources, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.62% in past 5-day. Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) showed a performance of -27.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.24 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $52.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +119.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 32.47% for stock’s current value.

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arch Resources, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +11.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -261.99% while that of industry is 66.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -114% in the current quarter and calculating 151.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -34.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $373.4 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $375Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $549.48 Million and $405.23 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -32% while estimating it to be -7.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 1.2 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.1 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Senior Floating Rate Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1461740 shares of worth $48.18 Million or 9.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 637.88 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.1 Million in the company or a holder of 4.21% of company’s stock.