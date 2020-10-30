In last trading session, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) saw 1,329,132 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.26 trading at $0.22 or 10.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.87 Million. That closing price of APM’s stock is at a discount of -707.52% from its 52-week high price of $18.25 and is indicating a premium of 48.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 429.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aptorum Group Limited (APM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.78%, in the last five days APM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 29 when the stock touched $2.42-6 price level, adding 6.61% to its value on the day. Aptorum Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -85.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.74% in past 5-day. Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) showed a performance of -52.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 305.76 Million shares which calculate 189.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 475.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +563.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 386.73% for stock’s current value.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Aptorum Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at APM for having 12.75 Thousand shares of worth $48.33 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.