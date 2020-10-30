In last trading session, Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw 1,542,992 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.65 trading at -$0.04 or -1.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $542.54 Million. That closing price of AMRS’s stock is at a discount of -129.06% from its 52-week high price of $6.07 and is indicating a premium of 47.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.49%, in the last five days AMRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $3.06-1 price level, adding 13.4% to its value on the day. Amyris, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.02% in past 5-day. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) showed a performance of -9.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.24 Million shares which calculate 10.34 days to cover the short interests.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amyris, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +6.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -54.78% while that of industry is -7.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.7% in the current quarter and calculating 92.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.76 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $85.81 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $34.95 Million and $40.54 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.9% while estimating it to be 111.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 136 institutions for Amyris, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AMRS for having 17.89 Million shares of worth $76.39 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, which was holding about 10.18 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.47 Million.

On the other hand, Sunamerica Series Trust-SA Columbia Technology Portfolio and Fidelity Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7840300 shares of worth $25.72 Million or 3.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.33 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.65 Million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.