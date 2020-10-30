In last trading session, Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw 1,854,854 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.76 trading at $0.2 or 1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.84 Billion. That closing price of AMKR’s stock is at a discount of -34.35% from its 52-week high price of $15.8 and is indicating a premium of 54.08% from its 52-week low price of $5.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.69%, in the last five days AMKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $13.42- price level, adding 12.41% to its value on the day. Amkor Technology, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.34% in past 5-day. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) showed a performance of 4.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.5 Million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.06% for stock’s current value.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amkor Technology, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +20.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 121.43% while that of industry is 0.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -9.8% in the current quarter and calculating -23.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.3 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.2 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.18 Billion and $1.15 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.3% while estimating it to be 3.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -19.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.8%

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and October 26, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.42%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 268 institutions for Amkor Technology, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at AMKR for having 17.61 Million shares of worth $216.74 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.61 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $142.92 Million.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6381420 shares of worth $86.76 Million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.27 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $64.24 Million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.