In recent trading session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw 14,558,092 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at -$0.1 or -4.42% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $34.24 Billion. That current trading price of ABEV’s stock is at a discount of -119.91% from its 52-week high price of $4.75 and is indicating a premium of 12.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambev S.A. (ABEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.42%, in the last five days ABEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Oct 26 when the stock touched $2.58-1 price level, adding 15.7% to its value on the day. Ambev S.A.’s shares saw a change of -53.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.35% in past 5-day. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) showed a performance of -3.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.3 Million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +108.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 15.74% for stock’s current value.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ambev S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +8.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -47.37% while that of industry is -0.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -50% in the current quarter and calculating -28.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -24.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.33 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.07 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $3.01 Billion and $3.85 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -22.6% while estimating it to be -20.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.83% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -47.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.2%

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.19%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.56%.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 424 institutions for Ambev S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ABEV for having 209.03 Million shares of worth $551.85 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 198.61 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $524.32 Million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 103000000 shares of worth $276.87 Million or 8.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 73.09 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $195.87 Million in the company or a holder of 5.7% of company’s stock.