In last trading session, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw 1,824,129 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.72 trading at $0.03 or 0.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $682.41 Million. That closing price of AGEN’s stock is at a discount of -51.34% from its 52-week high price of $5.63 and is indicating a premium of 51.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.81%, in the last five days AGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $4.15-1 price level, adding 10.36% to its value on the day. Agenus Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.82% in past 5-day. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) showed a performance of -8.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.38 Million shares which calculate 8.99 days to cover the short interests.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Agenus Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +51.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.5% while that of industry is 13.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.2% in the current quarter and calculating 9.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -52.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.17 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $15.6 Million and $34.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -10.3% while estimating it to be -58.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 166 institutions for Agenus Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at AGEN for having 12.86 Million shares of worth $50.56 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 12.44 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.89 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4011448 shares of worth $15.76 Million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.88 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $15.5 Million in the company or a holder of 2.11% of company’s stock.