In last trading session, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) saw 1,386,136 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.82 trading at $0.74 or 6.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.27 Billion. That closing price of TRIL’s stock is at a discount of -31.75% from its 52-week high price of $16.89 and is indicating a premium of 98.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.9 in the current quarter.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +118.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9.2% for stock’s current value.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38 institutions for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. VR Adviser, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRIL for having 6.79 Million shares of worth $54.93 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 6.16 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.86 Million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2547000 shares of worth $20.61 Million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 642.7 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.29 Million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.