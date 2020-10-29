In recent trading session, Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) saw 1,761,655 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.49 trading at $2.27 or 4.36% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $22.79 Billion. That current trading price of YUMC’s stock is at a discount of -8.92% from its 52-week high price of $59.35 and is indicating a premium of 29.66% from its 52-week low price of $38.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.5 in the current quarter.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.36%, in the last five days YUMC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $55.49- price level, adding 1.69% to its value on the day. Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.27% in past 5-day. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) showed a performance of 5.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.94 Million shares which calculate 5.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $47 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +24.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.75% for stock’s current value.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.3 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.12 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $2.32 Billion and $2.03 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -0.9% while estimating it to be 4.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 153% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 970 institutions for Yum China Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at YUMC for having 40.61 Million shares of worth $1.95 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 27.34 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.31 Billion.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 29391141 shares of worth $1.51 Billion or 7.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.11 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $149.74 Million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.