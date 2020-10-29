In last trading session, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) saw 1,434,558 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.73 trading at -$0.4 or -9.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $167.7 Million. That closing price of NOG’s stock is at a discount of -551.48% from its 52-week high price of $24.3 and is indicating a premium of 0.8% from its 52-week low price of $3.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 668.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.39 in the current quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.69%, in the last five days NOG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $4.80-2 price level, adding 22.37% to its value on the day. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.31% in past 5-day. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) showed a performance of -31.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.96 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 252.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +382.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 168.1% for stock’s current value.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -55.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -48.39% while that of industry is -42.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -56.7% in the current quarter and calculating -20% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $106.19 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $125.23 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $233.88 Million and $59.01 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -54.6% while estimating it to be 112.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -132.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P., which was holding about 3.07 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.73 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1371106 shares of worth $10.99 Million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.98 Million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.