In recent trading session, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) saw 62,032,957 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.57 trading at $1.56 or 77.61% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $7.89 Million. That current trading price of UUU’s stock is at a discount of -42.86% from its 52-week high price of $5.1 and is indicating a premium of 91.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 87.95 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 405.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 77.61%, in the last five days UUU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 29 when the stock touched $5.10-2 price level, adding 22.16% to its value on the day. Universal Security Instruments, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 540.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 76.44% in past 5-day. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) showed a performance of 101.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.07 Million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -331.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.8% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management Corp. is the top institutional holder at UUU for having 160.7 Thousand shares of worth $127.58 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 124.46 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.8 Thousand.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 622 shares of worth $1.18 Thousand or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 246 shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $195 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.