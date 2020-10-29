In last trading session, The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) saw 1,016,370 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.82 trading at -$0.42 or -4.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $445.9 Million. That closing price of TCS’s stock is at a discount of -34.69% from its 52-week high price of $11.88 and is indicating a premium of 79.59% from its 52-week low price of $1.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 925.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.55%, in the last five days TCS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $10.19- price level, adding 13.44% to its value on the day. The Container Store Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 109.% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.45% in past 5-day. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) showed a performance of 42.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.54 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -48.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -31.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -65.99% for stock’s current value.

The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $216.45 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $225.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.3%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 128 institutions for The Container Store Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at TCS for having 27.51 Million shares of worth $89.12 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 54.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 3.01 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.74 Million.

On the other hand, Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1104950 shares of worth $4.7 Million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 563.28 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.83 Million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.