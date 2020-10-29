In last trading session, Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC) saw 1,572,617 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at -$0.15 or -13.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.26 Million. That closing price of TGC’s stock is at a discount of -354.17% from its 52-week high price of $4.36 and is indicating a premium of 61.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -13.11%, in the last five days TGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $1.288 price level, adding 25.46% to its value on the day. Tengasco, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 95.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved -32.39% in past 5-day. Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC) showed a performance of 21.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.21 Million shares which calculate 15.88 days to cover the short interests.

Tengasco, Inc. (TGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -198.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Tengasco, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TGC for having 182.59 Thousand shares of worth $100.97 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 74.28 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.07 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 71660 shares of worth $74.53 Thousand or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 47.33 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.17 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.