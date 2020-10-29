In last trading session, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw 1,196,213 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.8 trading at -$0.18 or -6.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.89 Million. That closing price of TANH’s stock is at a discount of -6.79% from its 52-week high price of $2.99 and is indicating a premium of 71.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 543.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 528.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.04%, in the last five days TANH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the stock touched $2.99-6 price level, adding 6.35% to its value on the day. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of 54.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.28% in past 5-day. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) showed a performance of 17.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 799.43 Million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -418.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for Tantech Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TANH for having 467.65 Thousand shares of worth $570.48 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 31.5 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.43 Thousand.