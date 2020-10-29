In last trading session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw 6,005,968 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $66.52 trading at -$0.04 or -0.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.94 Billion. That closing price of TAL’s stock is at a discount of -25.8% from its 52-week high price of $83.68 and is indicating a premium of 37.01% from its 52-week low price of $41.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.06%, in the last five days TAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $73.50- price level, adding 9.49% to its value on the day. TAL Education Group’s shares saw a change of 38.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.21% in past 5-day. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) showed a performance of -10.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.87 Million shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TAL Education Group is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +22.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5800% while that of industry is 8.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 700% in the current quarter and calculating 420% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.13 Billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.14 Billion in the next quarter that will end in November 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -130.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 66%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 574 institutions for TAL Education Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the top institutional holder at TAL for having 52.07 Million shares of worth $3.56 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 45.6 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.12 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 18485132 shares of worth $1.04 Billion or 5.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.15 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $480.97 Million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.