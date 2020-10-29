In last trading session, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw 4,390,843 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at $0.15 or 18.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.63 Million. That closing price of SPCB’s stock is at a discount of -221.88% from its 52-week high price of $3.09 and is indicating a premium of 73.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 312.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 452.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.52%, in the last five days SPCB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the stock touched $0.99 price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. SuperCom Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 54.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.23% in past 5-day. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) showed a performance of 25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 708.69 Million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -131.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for SuperCom Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SPCB for having 423.61 Thousand shares of worth $677.78 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 106.71 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $170.73 Thousand.