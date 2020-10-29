In last trading session, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw 2,091,568 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $272.44 trading at $5.67 or 2.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.38 Billion. That closing price of SNOW’s stock is at a discount of -17.09% from its 52-week high price of $319 and is indicating a premium of 23.45% from its 52-week low price of $208.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $277.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $175 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $515. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +89.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.77% for stock’s current value.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $147.52 Million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $176.79 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -95.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%