In last trading session, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw 1,956,342 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.02 or 5.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.23 Million. That closing price of PSHG’s stock is at a discount of -101.92% from its 52-week high price of $1.05 and is indicating a premium of 28.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.57%, in the last five days PSHG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $0.59 price level, adding 11.36% to its value on the day. Performance Shipping Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.55% in past 5-day. Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) showed a performance of -10.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 113.47 Million shares which calculate 112.35 days to cover the short interests.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 18 and May 18, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.85%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Performance Shipping Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PSHG for having 729.66 Thousand shares of worth $437.07 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, which was holding about 550Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $329.45 Thousand.