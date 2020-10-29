In recent trading session, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw 1,805,492 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $195.28 trading at $2.97 or 1.54% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $229.29 Billion. That current trading price of PYPL’s stock is at a discount of -10.52% from its 52-week high price of $215.83 and is indicating a premium of 57.97% from its 52-week low price of $82.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 45 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 34 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.94 in the current quarter.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.54%, in the last five days PYPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $206.24 price level, adding 5.1% to its value on the day. PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 80.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.02% in past 5-day. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) showed a performance of 0.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.19 Million shares which calculate 1.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $224.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $155 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $290. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +48.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.63% for stock’s current value.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PayPal Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +56.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.65% while that of industry is 3.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 54.1% in the current quarter and calculating 24.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

35 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.43 Billion for the same. And 33 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.11 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $4.38 Billion and $4.96 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24% while estimating it to be 23.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.31%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2450 institutions for PayPal Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PYPL for having 95.74 Million shares of worth $16.68 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 80.23 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.98 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 33461176 shares of worth $5.83 Billion or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.36 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.24 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.