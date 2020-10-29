In last trading session, NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) saw 2,492,235 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.52 trading at -$0.19 or -7.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $248Million. That closing price of NBEV’s stock is at a discount of -27.78% from its 52-week high price of $3.22 and is indicating a premium of 61.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.981. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.01%, in the last five days NBEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 23 when the stock touched $3.22-2 price level, adding 21.74% to its value on the day. NewAge, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 38.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.18% in past 5-day. NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) showed a performance of 49.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.37 Million shares which calculate 3.7 days to cover the short interests.

NewAge, Inc. (NBEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NewAge, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +78.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.82% while that of industry is 12.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.1% in the current quarter and calculating 92.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.69 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $92.61 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -63% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -345.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.41 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.28 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3096562 shares of worth $4.74 Million or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.8 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.11 Million in the company or a holder of 1.84% of company’s stock.