In last trading session, Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) saw 2,866,164 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at -$0.77 or -42.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.14 Million. That closing price of NVCN’s stock is at a discount of -716.04% from its 52-week high price of $8.65 and is indicating a premium of 3.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 680.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 385.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Neovasc Inc. (NVCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -42.08%, in the last five days NVCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Oct 22 when the stock touched $2.41 price level, adding 56.02% to its value on the day. Neovasc Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -55.46% in past 5-day. Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) showed a performance of -50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 70.06 Million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 717.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1315.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 371.7% for stock’s current value.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Neovasc Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -57.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -63.76% while that of industry is 8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -109.3% in the current quarter and calculating 70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -56.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.16 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $870Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018. Company posted $2.76 Million and $1.48 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -58% while estimating it to be -41.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for Neovasc Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at NVCN for having 910Thousand shares of worth $2.17 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, which was holding about 824.5 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.96 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1157102 shares of worth $2.75 Million or 5.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.6 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.67 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.