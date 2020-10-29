In last trading session, Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw 2,731,871 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.16 trading at -$0.7 or -4.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.16 Billion. That closing price of MOMO’s stock is at a discount of -169.59% from its 52-week high price of $40.87 and is indicating a premium of 12.07% from its 52-week low price of $13.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Momo Inc. (MOMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.38 in the current quarter.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.41%, in the last five days MOMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the stock touched $16.18- price level, adding 6.3% to its value on the day. Momo Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.35% in past 5-day. Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) showed a performance of 8.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.86 Million shares which calculate 1.67 days to cover the short interests.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Momo Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -37.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -40.21% while that of industry is -22. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -44.1% in the current quarter and calculating -44.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -6.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $551.75 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $584.23 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $636.1 Million and $669.85 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -13.3% while estimating it to be -12.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 99.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.67%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 492 institutions for Momo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MOMO for having 14.03 Million shares of worth $245.24 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.95 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $139.01 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2339512 shares of worth $43.21 Million or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.09 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $38.56 Million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.